Anupama: Bapuji Throws Pakhi-Kavya Out Of Shah Mansion

Big name Plus most well liked day by day cleaning soap Anupama is gearing up for some top voltage drama and fascinating twists in its observe.

Pakhi denies to take any kind of lend a hand from Anupamaa or even asks her to not display her face at the day of her compitition.

This shatters Anupamaa, Baa and Bapuji really feel dangerous as their youngsters are parting clear of every different.

In the meantime Kavya is helping Pakhi in facial and grooms her for the contest. Whilst leaving for the serve as Anupamaa tries to hope Pakhi success.

Pakhi lashes out at Anupamaa and asks her to steer clear of her lifestyles. Bapuji fumes.

Bapuji’s ultimatum

Not able to undergo Anupama’s insult, Bapuji comes to a decision to talk. He says these days in Shah mansion a mom has been insulted.

So nobody be expecting Kavya and Pakhi will opt for Pakhi’s dance festival. Bapuji says if somebody dares to head then he’ll be breaking ties with him.

Will Pakhi be told a lesson from Bapuji’s act?

The impending episodes of Anupama are going to be tremendous fascinating to look at.

Keep tuned for extra updates.