Anupama: Industry Multi-millionaire Anuj Kapadia To Mark Access; Twist In Anupama’s Existence

Big name Plus most well liked day by day cleaning soap Anupama goes to witness the most important twist this is Anuj Kapadia’s access.

It’s showed that Anuj Kapadia, the nature who will play a trade mogul in addition to Anupamaa’s early life buddy will quickly mark an access.

Big name Plus has telecasted two promos in context to Anuj with the hashtag #KaunHaiWoh?

It says Kavya, Vanraj and Bapuji may be very a lot excited to fulfill the famend businessman Anuj Kapadia, who’s returning to his town.

Kavya says Anuj is to shop for Bapuji’s manufacturing unit which is now Anupama’s dance academy and Vanraj’s cafe.

Anuj Kapadia to develop into Anupamaa’s beef up gadget

As in keeping with assets the function of Anuj Kapadia might be performed through actor Gaurav Khanna. He’s popularly identified for his roles in Chandragupta Maurya, and CID.

How will Anuj’s access carry twist in Anupamaa’s lifestyles?

The approaching episodes of Anupama are going to be tremendous fascinating to look at.

