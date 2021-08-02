Anupama: Kavya Ashamed Of Vanraj As Her Husband; Anupama’s Breakdown

Famous person Plus hottest day-to-day cleaning soap Anupama is gearing up for some top voltage melo drama and engaging twists in its upcoming observe.

Anupamaa is going via a emotional breakdown as issues are falling aside. Her circle of relatives is breaking down. Anupama cries bitterly.

Anupamaa falls aside seeing Pakhi and her her different kids struggle. She may be tensed as they have got to pay a quantity of 20 lakhs as tax.

In the meantime Kavya takes Vanraj out to take a wreck from the chaos and meet her buddies.

Whilst assembly Kavya’s buddies Vanraj tells them about how he desires a mortgage and if they are able to assist him with any leads in financial institution.

Kavya lashes at Vanraj

Kavya lashes out at Vanraj for telling her buddies about his monetary situation. She says she is ashamed of Vanraj.

Kavya provides that she shouldn’t have taken Vanraj to fulfill her buddies.

How will Anupamaa do away with the unhealthy segment of Shah circle of relatives?

