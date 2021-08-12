Anupama: Mr. Dholakia Molests Kinjal, She Looses Her Activity

Superstar Plus most well liked day-to-day cleaning soap Anupama is gearing up for some intense drama and fascinating over Kinjal and Paritosh’s go out from Shah mansion.

Paritosh misbehaves with everybody within the Shah circle of relatives and will get a good slap from Vanraj in go back.

After all because of Paritosh’s want Kinjal has to transport out of Shah mansion towards her want.

Anupama and Vanraj see off them with glad faces however later Anupamaa cries bitterly.

Later Kinjal is molested via her boss Mr Dholakia within the place of work. When Kinjal takes a stand for her Mr Dholakia fires her from the activity.

Anupama to grow to be Kinjal’s fortify machine

Kinjal cries bitterly and involves Anupamaa and Vanraj. They believe Kinjal had a struggle with Paritosh.

But if Kinjal tells them the reality, they fumes in anger and is going mad.

How will Anupamaa give protection to Kinjal from dangerous eye?

The impending episodes of Anupama are going to be tremendous fascinating to look at.

Keep tuned for extra updates.