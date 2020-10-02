Anurag Kashyap dismisses rape charges, says Payal Ghosh – lied in police statement, narco test

Mumbai: Film director Anurag Kashyap on Friday dismissed allegations of rape of actress Payal Ghosh as false and said that he was not in the country at the time of the incident which was mentioned in the FIR. At the same time, actress Payal Ghosh said on Friday that Anurag Kashyap has lied in front of the police while giving his statement on the sexual harassment allegations leveled against him. He has demanded to get Kashyap’s narco analysis, lie detector and polygraph test. Also Read – Bollywood makeup artist becomes drug smuggler, Mumbai police arrested millions with MD

Payal Ghosh tweeted, "Mr. Kashyap has lied in front of the police in his statement. My lawyer today is going to the police station to get Mr. Kashyap's narco analysis, lie detector and polygraph test done for the sake of justice. "

Mr.Kashyap has lied bfr police in his statement..my lawyer, is moving an application 2conduct narco analysis, lie detector & polygraph test of Mr.kashyap 2find out d truth today application wl be filed to d police station, 4d interest of justice @narendramodi @AmitShah #BetiBachao
– Payal Ghosh (@iampayalghosh) October 2, 2020

A day after the police’s questioning of Kashyap in the case, the filmmaker’s lawyer issued a statement saying that Kashyap had given the police evidence of being in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of the film during August 2013. Ghosh filed a case against Kashyap at Versova police station on 22 September. He has alleged that Kashyap had raped her in August 2013.

Kashyap’s lawyer Priyanka Khimani said in a statement, “Kashyap has dismissed all the allegations in the case and has recorded the statement to the police. Kashyap’s evidence presented in support of his statement shows that Ghosh’s complaint is absolutely false. Khimani said in a statement, Kashyap has provided evidence that he was in Sri Lanka in connection with the shooting of the film in August 2013. Kashyap has categorically rejected the occurrence of this alleged incident and all the acts against him. He said that the filmmaker believes that Ghosh’s own false statements only expose his lies.

Explain that after interrogating the Mumbai Police for eight hours on Thursday, Kashyap had said that he would strongly pursue legal avenues.

“Kashyap completely denies any such incident and demands strict action against Ghosh for abusing the criminal justice system and using the ‘Me Too’ campaign for secret purposes,” the statement said. Huh. Kashyap is confident that truth will prevail.

Let me tell you that the actress Payal Ghosh tweeted last month and accused him of sexual harassment against Kashyap. Subsequently, a case was filed against Kashyap under sections 376 (I), 354, 341 and 342 of IPC at Versova police station this week. Ghosh on Tuesday met Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari along with Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Ramdas Athawale and appealed for action against the director.

