Anxiety disorders: anxiolytics must be prescribed by a doctor

What are the anxiolytics? To begin with, we are talking about a medication that is being consumed more and more, and more and more is being used incorrectly. Always, I anticipate, you should consult with your doctor before taking a drug.

What are anxiolytics used for? For the treatment of anxiety. Anxiety has different forms of approach, of treatment. Anxiety is that picture that surely, to some extent, we all feel a little bit, but within normality.

When that level of nervousness or anxiety increases, it is transferred to the body, the person has palpitations, sweating, shortness of breath, notice that you are nervoussuffers changes in behavior or alterations in memory. That is, when that level of anxiety is above the usual and interrupts or interferes with daily life in some way, work or social, a medical consultation is required.

Anxiolytics can be used, but when appropriate, in the appropriate dose, for the appropriate time (iStock)

What is the doctor going to do in the face of anxiety? You will determine what the cause is. First, you have to find the reason for those symptoms.

Let’s go back to the beginning, what is an anxiolytic? A drug used for anxiety, is a central nervous system depressant, not sleep medication. Many people use them to sleep and that is a mistake. They are not good for falling asleep. It may be that if you take a pill once, you will sleep more easily, but it is buying a mortgage, in the future, it is not a convenient action.

There are many different anxiolytics, but the most common are those called from the group of benzodiazepines. Such rare names and some, unfortunately, as well known as alprazolam, clonazepam, dipotassium clorazepate, bromazepam. Different substances that have similar formulas and that are anxiolytics, and some doctors recommend them for certain conditions, for certain patients. Sometimes, we seek not only to reduce anxiety, but also to generate muscle relaxation.

This is very important, the indication must always be given by the doctor. The approach to anxiety is related to knowing the patient and trying to find the cause of that anxiety, working on the stress that may require or generate that anxiety.

In Argentina, more than a million psychoactive drug tablets are sold per day (Getty Images)

There are many therapeutic options, ranging from psychological consultations, if necessary, changes in diet, incorporating more physical activity. And in addition, drugs or stimulants that generate more anxiety or enhance the picture should be avoided. Cigarettes, excessive coffee, mate or tea can cause nerves or anxiety.

Anxiolytics can be used, I indicate them in patients, but when appropriate, in the corresponding dose, during the corresponding time.

I explain something fundamental, a person who uses an anxiolytic for more than 90 days, begins to have dependence.

For all this, always consult with your doctor. And as I often say, although it is not a pharmacological treatment, the best anxiolytic is a hug.

* Dr. Daniel López Rosetti is a physician (MN 62540) from the Faculty of Medicine of the University of Buenos Aires (UBA). President of the Stress Section of the World Federation for Mental Health (WFMH). And he is the author of books such as: “Emotion and feelings” (Ed. Planeta, 2017), “Equilibrio. How we think, how we feel, how we decide. User’s manual.” (Ed. Planeta, 2019), among others.

