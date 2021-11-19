Any other victory for Navjot Singh Sidhu! DS Patwalia appointed as the brand new Recommend Common of Punjab

Senior Recommend DS Patwalia (DS Patwalia) has been appointed as the brand new Recommend Common of Punjab. An legit gave this knowledge on Friday. Congress’s Punjab unit president Navjot Singh Sidhu used to be insisting at the appointment of Patwalia. Patwalia has been appointed as the highest regulation officer of the state, days after the Punjab cupboard approved the resignation of senior recommend APS Deol.Additionally Learn – Will ‘Khali’ display power within the area of politics? Hypothesis intensified after assembly Arvind Kejriwal

In line with an legit order, "The Governor of Punjab, in workout of the facility conferred beneath Article 165 of the Charter, has appointed Deepinder Singh Patwalia, Senior Recommend of the Prime Court docket of Punjab and Haryana as Recommend Common for the State of Punjab." Patwalia's title had cropped up when Charanjit Singh Channi took over as Leader Minister in September, however then APS Deol used to be made Recommend Common.

Sidhu had objected to Deol's appointment as Deol had represented former Punjab Director Common of Police Sumedh Singh Saini in courtroom in instances associated with the 2015 police firing incidents following sacrilege of the holy guide. Sidhu had additionally given up the put up of state Congress president to nominate Deol as Recommend Common and Iqbal Preet Singh Sahota as Director Common of Police. Sidhu had previous laid down the stipulations for appointing a brand new Recommend Common and Director Common of Police to take over the put up.

Channi had introduced on November 9 that Deol’s resignation have been approved and a brand new recommend basic could be appointed. Sidhu once more took rate within the celebration’s state workplace on 16 November.

