Any such factor stuffed in a bottle of shampoo, which prices 136 crores, Afghan voters used to smuggle like this

New Delhi: A big amount of heroin has been recovered from two voters of Afghanistan on the Global Airport within the capital Delhi. This heroin is alleged to be value Rs 136 crore. To smuggle heroin, those two Afghan voters used to carry heroin hidden in bottles of shampoo and hair dye. This is likely one of the largest seizures lately. The accused had been stuck on their arrival from Dubai on Friday.

"Their luggage was once scanned via X-ray Luggage Scanning Device, wherein some suspicious/objectionable photographs had been noticed," a observation issued by way of the Customs Division mentioned on Sunday. The substance was once discovered in numerous bottles of shampoo and hair color.

"Consultant samples of the recovered substance had been examined with a changed drug detection package, which prima facie showed the recovered substance to be heroin," the observation mentioned. suspected to be heroin. The passengers had been arrested after confiscating the heroin, the observation mentioned.