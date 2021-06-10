Anya Rangaswami (Danish Sait Spouse) Wiki, Biography, Age, Husband, Photographs

By
Kim Diaz
-
0

Anya Rangaswami Biography

Title Anya Rangaswami
Actual Title Anya Rangaswami
Nickname Anya
Career Graphic Fashion designer and Emblem Guide
Date of Start But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Marital Standing Married
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband Danish Sait (Actor, Comic & Creator) M. June 2021 to offer
Youngsters But to be up to date
Faith Hindu
Instructional Qualification Graduate
College But to be up to date
School Nationwide Institute of Design, Ahmedabad
Royal Melbourne Institute of Era, Melbourne
Dev Kabir Malik Design, New Delhi
Jai Hind School, Maharashtra
Spare time activities Studying Books, Travelling
Start Position Karnataka, India
Homeland Karnataka, India
Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
Nationality Indian

Anya Rangaswami’s Legitimate Social Profiles

fb.com/anya.rangaswami

twitter.com/anyarangaswami

instagram.com/anyarangaswami

Attention-grabbing info about Anya Rangaswami

  • She is a former affiliate director.
  • Anya often does Yoga.
  • Danish Sait’s spouse Anya is an avid canine lover.

Anya Rangaswami Photographs

Those are the newest pictures of Anya Rangaswami,

Anya Rangaswami
Anya Rangaswami
Anya Rangaswami (Danish Sait Wife) Wiki, Biography, Age, Husband, Images

Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here