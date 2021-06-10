Anya Rangaswami (Danish Sait Spouse) Wiki, Biography, Age, Husband, Photographs

Title Anya Rangaswami

Actual Title Anya Rangaswami

Nickname Anya

Career Graphic Fashion designer and Emblem Guide

Date of Start But to be up to date

Age But to be up to date

Zodiac signal But to be up to date

Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date

Marital Standing Married

Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date

Husband Danish Sait (Actor, Comic & Creator) M. June 2021 to offer

Youngsters But to be up to date

Faith Hindu

Instructional Qualification Graduate

College But to be up to date

School Nationwide Institute of Design, Ahmedabad

Royal Melbourne Institute of Era, Melbourne

Dev Kabir Malik Design, New Delhi

Jai Hind School, Maharashtra

Spare time activities Studying Books, Travelling

Start Position Karnataka, India

Homeland Karnataka, India

Present Town Mumbai, Maharashtra, India