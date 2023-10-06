Anya Taylor-Joy’s Wedding Dress Isn’t What You’d Expect:

This weekend, star Anya Taylor-Joy showed the world her wedding dress for the first time. She did it from a 15th-century tower that looked out over Venice’s Grand Canal. It wasn’t white, for one thing.

Taylor-Joy chose a blush-colored princess gown instead of a standard white dress. The tulle skirt and blouse were decorated with lace-like details, woods themes, branches and leaves made of chocolate-colored thread, pink flowers, as well as shimmering dew drops made of silver crystals.

A hummingbird is stitched on her chest, and it looks like it is trying to drink from a thistle. Anya wore a custom-made Dior dress that was more of a brown or pink color than the usual white.

So There Are Many Parts Of The Dress That Haven’t Been Shown Yet:

It looks like a sparrow and a flower are on the blouse. The sign for Aries is also stitched on the dress, so there are a lot of features that haven’t been shown yet.

Cara Delevingne, Nicholas Hoult, as well as Julia Garner were just some of the famous people who came to the wedding.

If Miles Teller’s wife Keleigh’s Instagram is any indication, the evening part of the gathering included a masked ball with a black-and-white theme.

The Handmade Dior Name On The Ethereally Beautiful Dress May Have Been The Least Shocking Thing About It:

The handmade Dior name on the ethereally beautiful dress might have been the least shocking thing about it. Taylor-Joy was named a global spokeswoman for the brand within 2021. Since then, she has regularly sat in the front row at Dior’s fashion shows and worn the brand’s clothes to a number of events.

Dior is responsible for some of Taylor-Joy’s most famous red carpet looks, like the emerald green dress and evening coat she wore to the 2021 Golden Globes and the Barbie-pink, ’60s-inspired couture look she wore to the Venice Film Festival that same year, complete with a pink netted cap.

Well, Anya Taylor-Joy as well as Malcolm McRae’s wedding in Venice over the weekend was something else, which is to say that it was a sight to see.

Last Summer, The Actor And Her Artist Husband Said Their Official Vows At A Courthouse:

From the source’s photos and the Instagram posts of some of the guests, it was clear that this was one hell of a fancy weekend.

The actor and her artist husband had a courthouse wedding last summer, but this weekend they had a party with more than 150 people, including Cara Delevingne, Julia Garner, Nicholas Hoult, Miles Teller, as well as his wife, Keleigh.

Before the big day, Anna was seen drinking coffee on her patio. Hours later, she showed up in a jaw-dropping cream-colored ballgown with birds and flowers stitched on it.

Dior Made The Dress For A Specific Person:

The source says that Dior made the custom-made dress, which was made of tiered, white tulle and had a corseted bodice as well as a princess-style skirt. The star picked a classic white veil that was light and airy to wear with it.

The 27-year-old, whose wedding to the 29-year-old singer Malcolm McRae was said to take place in a courthouse in 2022 and then be followed by a big event in Venice, was not the first famous person to do something different with their wedding dress this year.

Guests allegedly got to the event, which used to be the home of the wealthy Pisani-Moretta family, by water taxi, like James Bond. It is now a beautiful private hotel, which the couple likely leased out for themselves as well as their guests.

Michelle Yeoh Wore Two Dresses To Her Wedding In Geneva To The French Businessman Jean Todt:

After the wedding, the house also held the star-studded party, where guests wore masks like at a carnival. Source said that the newlyweds went to a close brunch at the St.Regis the day after their wedding.

Michelle Yeoh married French investor Jean Todt in Geneva, Switzerland, in August. She wore two dresses. The second wedding dress she wore was a dusty rose lace dress with a silk waist.

Since They Started Dating Within May 2021, Anya And Malcolm Have Spent Most Of Their Time Together Out Of The Public Eye:

Schiaparelli made the fabric corset with gold and pearls that looked like a fantasy face. Since they started dating within May 2021, Anya and Malcolm have spent most of their time together out of the public eye.

Soon after he met Anna, Malcolm was open about how much he loved her. In March 2022, he wrote on Instagram about his song “Really Want to See You Again “I wrote this song for Anya just two days after meeting her.”