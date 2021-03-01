Anya Taylor-Pleasure, ‘The Queen’s Gambit’ Win Big Prizes at Golden Globes

“The Queen’s Gambit” simply mentioned “checkmate” to its first massive awards.

Netflix’s hit chess adaptation took house two prime prizes at Sunday night time’s Golden Globes: restricted sequence, anthology or TV film and restricted sequence/TV film actress for star Anya Taylor-Pleasure. It marks the primary main prizes for “The Queen’s Gambit,” in addition to the primary outstanding award for Taylor-Pleasure.

Throughout her speech, Taylor-Pleasure particularly thanked co-creator, author and director Scott Frank.

“Scott Frank, my god, I like you,” she mentioned. “Thanks for letting me be a part of the journey and thanks for trusting me with Beth.”

“It’s clearly great that everybody has seen the present, however I might do that challenge time and again and once more,” she went on. “I realized a lot. I’m so grateful, and thanks to the audiences which have watched it and supported the character. It meant the world.”

Taylor-Pleasure was a double nominee at this yr’s Globes, profitable for her portrayal of addict and chess prodigy Beth Harmon in Netflix’s “The Queen’s Gambit,” however she was additionally within the working on the movie aspect of the poll for “Emma.” (She misplaced the movie award to Rosamund Pike from “I Care A Lot.”)

Taylor-Pleasure is the primary Latina to win on this class. She was nominated alongside Cate Blanchett (“Mrs. America”), Daisy Edgar-Jones (“Regular Folks”), Shira Haas (“Unorthodox”) and Nicole Kidman (“The Undoing”). “The Queen’s Gambit” was nominated alongside the identical streamer’s “Unorthodox,” Amazon Prime Video’s “Small Axe,” Hulu’s “Regular Folks” and HBO’s “The Undoing.”

UPDATED: This story has been up to date. A earlier model recognized Anya Taylor-Pleasure as an individual of coloration. She has mentioned she identifies as a white Latina.