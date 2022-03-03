Anyone has purchased SilentHill.com with the only real aim, it sort of feels, of trolling Konami with their handiest revealed content material.

It appears, Konami, writer of Silent Hill, let the area title at the saga’s web site expire and anyone purchased it simply to make amusing of the corporate.

SilentHill.com now displays a unmarried actual tweet from Silent Hill 2 and three artwork director Masahiro Ito, who says he regrets designing the saga’s iconic villain, Pyramid Head.

The trade was once noticed through PC Gamer, which additionally famous that Konami didn’t renew the area of Silent Hill in 2019, however was once ready to buy it once more in that example. Even supposing Ito does not say why he regrets developing Pyramid Head, PC Gamer additionally recognizes that the developer in the past tweeted that for Konami “use [Pyramid Head] in such a lot of titles makes [Pyramid Head] be much less efficient” sooner than deleting the put up.

I want I hadn’t designed fxxkin Pyramid Head. — Masahiro Ito (@ adsk4) February 20, 2022

Konami lately has a web page devoted to the Silent Hill saga by itself web site, so the corporate would possibly not see a wish to personal SilentHill.com. As a number of customers on Reddit indicate, final yr the website online was once it sounds as if used to reply to memes surrounding Girl Dimitrescu from Resident Evil Village.

Silent Hill has been dormant since 2012, with an eight-game saga starting with the unique in 1999 and finishing with Silent Hill: Downpour in 2012. The franchise resurfaced once more in 2014 when Konami launched PT, a playable teaser for a brand new sport referred to as Silent Hills, to be directed through Hideo Kojima and Guillermo del Torohowever the mission was once controversially canceled and got rid of from the PlayStation retailer a couple of months later.

Rumors surfaced final yr that Konami was once operating on new Silent Hill initiatives, however we have not heard from them since. Silent Hill writer Keiichiro Toyama mentioned final week that he wish to create a mental horror sport harking back to the unique.