AOA Cancels Appearance At Upcoming Festival Following Jimin’s Departure From Group

On July 6, a supply from FNC Leisure shared, “AOA won’t seem on the Surprise Girl Festival. We requested the organizers for his or her understanding.”

The Surprise Girl Festival is a music competition the place audio system from numerous fields start discussions about the way to get pleasure from youth. AOA was additionally included within the lineup, however they will not be showing, doubtlessly as a result of latest controversy over former member Jimin.

On July 3, former AOA member Mina took to Instagram to share a number of posts alleging that Jimin had bullied her for years throughout her time within the group. Mina later revealed that Jimin had visited her in individual to speak issues out and apologize following her posts, however regardless that she wrote that she had determined to simply accept Jimin’s apology, she added that she was uncertain of whether or not it had been honest.

Along with apologizing to Mina in individual, Jimin went on to share a public apology on Instagram on July 4, to which Mina responded with a now-deleted submit.

On July 5, FNC Leisure introduced that Jimin had left AOA and would halt all of her actions within the leisure business.

