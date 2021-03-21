AOA’s Hyejeong, VICTON’s Han Seung Woo, And More Confirmed For New Web Movie Series

On March 19, HL Firm and Celebe Korea confirmed that “Love #Hashtag” would air because the second season to “I Began Following Romance.”

“I Began Following Romance” was a 2019 internet drama that adopted the love tales of 5 college college students by way of Instagram capabilities like DMs (direct messages), Instagram Tales, feedback, likes, and hashtags.

“Love #Hashtag” is a 10-part internet film collection that follows the primary season’s theme of exhibiting the love tales of individuals of their 20s and 30s by way of social media capabilities.

The lead actors of the “30s” romance are Oh Chang Suk, who will play a café proprietor named Kang Ji Hoon, and AOA’s Hyejeong, who will play a Celebe deputy named Yoon So Ra.

The lead actors of the “20s” romance are VICTON’s Han Seung Woo, who will play an aspiring singer named Lee Si Woo, and Chae Soo Ah, who will play an aspiring actor named Kim Chae Ah.

Directed by movie director Kim Yong Woon, “Love #Hashtag” will premiere on April 27 by way of the Celebe app and on Celebe Korea’s YouTube channel.

Try “I Began Following Romance” beneath!

Watch Now

Supply (1) (2)