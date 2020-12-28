AOA’s Seolhyun And Lee Chung Ah Get Closer To The Truth About Namgoong Min In “Awaken”

AOA’s Seolhyun and Lee Chung Ah are taking totally different approaches of their quests to uncover the reality about Namgoong Min in tvN’s “Awaken”!

Spoilers

Beforehand on “Awaken,” Gong Hye Received (performed by Seolhyun) put her life on the road to rescue Do Jung Woo (Namgoong Min) from hazard. When Do Jung Woo was attacked by forces despatched by the White Evening Basis, Gong Hye Received fought alongside him and helped him escape.

In retaining along with her passionate, hot-blooded persona, Gong Hye Received is unafraid of taking dangers as she fights to guard Do Jung Woo and be taught the actual reality in regards to the serial killings. Even after Do Jung Woo confessed to the murders, Gong Hye Received’s religion in him has stored her satisfied that there’s extra to the case than meets the attention.

In the meantime, the cool-headed and meticulous Jamie (performed by Lee Chung Ah) has been heading in direction of the identical conclusion—albeit by way of a completely totally different route. As an agent who does all the pieces strictly by the e book, Jamie appears solely at info and proof as she investigates the case at hand, and he or she has stored a cautious eye on Do Jung Woo whereas analyzing his conduct.

Moreover, Jamie has managed to get nearer to the darkish secret behind the White Evening Village by rigorously monitoring Do Jung Woo and following in his footsteps. When she got here to the conclusion that Do Jung Woo should have been making an attempt to acquire data from Son Min Ho (performed by Choi Jin Ho), she cleverly succeeded in buying the identical data by sneaking into Son Min Ho’s hospital room and interrogating him. Consequently, she discovered that the White Evening Basis continues to be finishing up unlawful experiments on human topics—and that Do Jung Woo is on a mission to uncover hidden secrets and techniques in regards to the White Evening Basis.

As the 2 girls race in direction of the identical objective in numerous methods, viewers have been eagerly awaiting Gong Hye Received’s inevitable revelation that her father (performed by Kim Chang Wan) is the mastermind heading the White Evening Basis’s inhumane experiments. It stays to be seen how Gong Hye Received will react to the stunning reality—and whether or not her loyalties will lie with Do Jung Woo or her father.

The subsequent episode of “Awaken” will air on December 28 at 9 p.m. KST.

