AOA’s Seolhyun’s Upcoming Drama Issues Brief Response To Calls For Her To Step Down

Upcoming tvN drama “Night time and Day” (literal title) has launched a brief assertion in response to requires AOA’s Seolhyun to step down from her function.

Seolhyun was beforehand reported to be in talks for “Night time and Day,” which stars Namgoong Min. The drama is about an incident that came about in a village 26 years in the past. Individuals who have gained intelligence past regular human capabilities in trade for shedding their feelings will collect collectively because of the mysterious incident in an effort to take down the individuals who used them as instruments. Within the course of, they attempt to discover their identities as common folks.

Namgoong Min stars as Do Jung Woo, a particular detective on the Seoul Metropolitan Police Company, and Lee Chung Ah was additionally in talks to star as an FBI agent. Seolhyun is taking part in the function of Gong Hye Gained, a police inspector on the Seoul Metropolitan Police Company.

“Night time and Day” is ready to air someday within the second half of this 12 months and is presently in the course of filming. However in early July, former AOA member Mina accused Jimin of bullying her throughout her time within the woman group. Jimin finally left the group, however in a few of her subsequent accusations, Mina stated that different members of AOA, together with Seolhyun, had acted as bystanders within the affair. Because of this, some folks on-line have referred to as for Seolhyun to step down from her new drama.

A supply from the drama said, “We plan to go ahead as deliberate. Until the actor expresses a want to step down herself, we is not going to make any modifications.”

Supply (1)