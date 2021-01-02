General News

AOA’s Yuna Leaves FNC Entertainment After 8 Years

January 2, 2021
1 Min Read

(*8*)(*8*)

FNC Entertainment has introduced that AOA’s Yuna has left the company following the expiration of her contract.

On January 1, FNC Entertainment launched the next assertion:

Howdy, that is FNC Entertainment.

We’re informing you that our unique contract with our artist Website positioning Yuna has ended.
We got here to this choice collectively after amicable mutual discussions.
We wish to specific our gratitude to Website positioning Yuna, who promoted actively as each a singer and an actress underneath our company for the previous eight years.

We ask that you simply give Website positioning Yuna your heat assist and encouragement as she makes a brand new begin.

Thanks.

Yuna first debuted underneath FNC Entertainment as a member of AOA in 2012.

We want Yuna all one of the best in her future endeavors!

Watch Yuna in her drama “Single Spouse” beneath:

Watch Now

Supply (1)

How does this text make you’re feeling?

About the author

View All Posts

Kim Diaz

Kim recently joined the team, and she writes for the Headline column of the website. She has done major in English, and a having a diploma in Journalism.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Contact us

If you’d like to send us some feedback, would like to advertise with us at TheBulletinTime
 or Press Release, just send an email to thebulletintime @ gmail.com
. And, we will get back to you shortly.