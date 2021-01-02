AOA’s Yuna Leaves FNC Entertainment After 8 Years

(*8*)(*8*)

FNC Entertainment has introduced that AOA’s Yuna has left the company following the expiration of her contract.

On January 1, FNC Entertainment launched the next assertion:

Howdy, that is FNC Entertainment. We’re informing you that our unique contract with our artist Website positioning Yuna has ended.

We got here to this choice collectively after amicable mutual discussions.

We wish to specific our gratitude to Website positioning Yuna, who promoted actively as each a singer and an actress underneath our company for the previous eight years. We ask that you simply give Website positioning Yuna your heat assist and encouragement as she makes a brand new begin. Thanks.

Yuna first debuted underneath FNC Entertainment as a member of AOA in 2012.

We want Yuna all one of the best in her future endeavors!

