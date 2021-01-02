AOA’s Yuna Writes Letter To Fans After Leaving FNC Entertainment

AOA’s Yuna expressed her gratitude and shared ideas on her future in a letter to followers following the expiration of her contract with FNC Entertainment.

Whats up, that is Yuna.

I’m penning this as a result of I feel that I must personally say one thing to my followers who should have been shocked whenever you noticed the information articles.

As of right now, I’ve ended my contract with FNC, which I’ve been with for 10 years.

There’s a lot that I wish to say and I miss you too….

I’m unsure the place I ought to begin,

however simply, I’m so grateful.

My 20s had been actually pleased

because of the many individuals who love me.

I feel I really acquired a lot love,

to the purpose that there have been occasions once I puzzled if it was alright for me to take action.

I simply labored arduous at all the pieces

as a result of I wished to sing and I wished to carry out on stage,

and it doesn’t matter what I did, my followers instructed me, ‘You’re stunning,’ and ‘You’re cool.’

I feel it’s because of you that I used to be in a position to maintain working with out stopping

regardless of how arduous and exhausting it was.

Beginning now, I’m going to take my time a bit extra and go a bit extra slowly.

I’m going to strive doing the issues that I’ve wished to do

and take a while for myself.

Thanks to my followers and my members,

who made such treasured recollections that I may by no means commerce for the rest.

I’ll enhance and develop.

I hope that within the new 12 months,

everybody simply experiences happier issues.

All the time watch out about your well being, and pleased new 12 months!