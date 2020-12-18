‘AP Bio’ Renewed for Season 4 at Peacock

“AP Bio” has been renewed for Season 4 at Peacock.

The collection moved to the streaming service for its third season after being canceled at NBC. It revolves round a disgraced Harvard philosophy scholar, performed by Glenn Howerton, who’s pressured to return to Toledo, Ohio, and work as an Superior Placement biology instructor at the native highschool. Patton Oswalt, Lyric Lewis, Mary Sohn, Jean Villepique and Paula Pell spherical out the grownup solid.

“A.P. Bio” was created by Mike O’Brien, who writes and government produces. Seth Meyers, Mike Shoemaker, Andrew Singer and Lorne Michaels additionally function government producers. The collection is produced by Common Tv, Broadway Video, and Sethmaker Shoemeyers Productions.

“Everybody concerned is so excited to do extra episodes,” O’Brien mentioned. “We’re so grateful to Peacock and everybody who watched! Season 3 was essentially the most enjoyable we’ve had. I need to dig even deeper into the primary characters and likewise maintain messing with the sitcom format.”

The collection initially debuted on NBC again in 2018. It aired two 13-episode seasons on the broadcaster earlier than being canceled. The present by no means discovered a lot success by way of linear rankings, however proved to be a sleeper hit in delayed and multi-platform viewing.

On the time of the Peacock announcement, NBCUniversal mentioned that almost half of the present’s Reside+35+digital 18-49 ranking got here from non-linear sources, the second largest behind “Brooklyn 9-9,” one other present that was saved from cancellation after it was revived at NBC following a cancellation at Fox after 5 seasons in 2018. Like different streamers, Peacock doesn’t launch viewership info for its reveals.

