General News

AP Interview: Manfred ‘to turn over every stone’ for season

April 16, 2020
1 Min Read




1 hour in the past
Sports activities

Depart a remark

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred says proper by way of an interview with The Associated Press that “it’s incumbent upon us to point out over every stone” to get the 2020 season started sometime



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment