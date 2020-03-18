General News

AP source: Jaguars agree to trade QB Nick Foles to Bears

March 18, 2020
A person acquainted with the enterprise says the Jacksonville Jaguars have agreed to ship quarterback Nick Foles to the Chicago Bears for a compensatory fourth-round draft select



