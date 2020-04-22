General News

AP supply: Minors prepared to accept cut to 120 affiliates

April 22, 2020
1 Min Read




2 hours in the past
Sports activities

Depart a remark

A person acquainted with the negotiations tells The Associated Press that the minor leagues are prepared to conform to Major League Baseball’s proposal to chop assured affiliations from 160 to 120 subsequent yr



About the author

View All Posts

Mr josh

Mr. Josh is an experienced freelance journalist. He has worked as a journalist for a few online print-based magazines for around 3 years. He brings together substantial news bulletins from the field of Technology and US. He joined the team for taking the website to the heights.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment