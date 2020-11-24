APA Promotes Kyle Loftus, Lindsay Howard Parker, Bruce Solar

APA has made a number of key promotions whereas additionally upping a number of workers to agent.

The company has promoted companion and TV lit agent Kyle Loftus to the newly created position of head of scripted content material improvement. As well as, Loftus, companion and co-head of TV lit Lindsay Howard Parker, and companion and head of worldwide music Bruce Solar will all now be a part of the company’s government committee.

Lastly, Maude Reilly, Halle Mariner, Lucy Tashman and Erin Morris have been promoted to agent in scripted literary. Philip Fernandez has been promoted to agent in expertise.

Named one among Selection‘s New Leaders in 2015, Loftus will oversee APA’s scripted improvement work throughout all divisions in his new position. He’ll work intently with Howard Parker and her fellow TV lit co-head Sheryl Petersen in addition to Steve Fisher, APA’s head of mental property.

“It’s with nice pleasure that we announce the promotion of Kyle Loftus to Head of Scripted Content material Improvement,” stated Jim Osborne, APA’s president and co-head of expertise. “Kyle is a outstanding agent with an innate skill to attach materials to artists, and shepherd tasks by way of improvement and to manufacturing. He has an unbelievable eye for expertise and a confirmed skill to work and ship on the highest ranges. He’s nicely poised to steer APA and our new relationship with the Yucaipa company in the direction of a a lot bigger and lasting imprint within the content material market.”

In becoming a member of the manager committee, Loftus, Howard Parker, and Solar be a part of present members Jim Gosnell, CEO of APA; Osborne; Lee Dinstman, government vp and head of the literary group; and David Saunders, government vp of literary. The committee is tasked with overseeing world enterprise operations and progress methods in addition to offering assets to each purchasers and colleagues throughout the six APA workplace in North America and the UK.

“As well as, we now have added Lindsay Howard, Kyle Loftus and Bruce Solar to the Government Committee devoted to the operations and progress of APA,” Osborne continued. “Lindsay is a guiding pressure in our showrunner enterprise and galvanizes the tradition at APA, whereas Bruce continues to be an unbelievable chief in our Live shows division as we stay up for the touring world in a post-COVID period. Lindsay, Kyle, and Bruce’s inclusion within the Government Committee ushers in a brand new period of senior administration and the trail towards an incredible future.”

Earlier this 12 months, Selection completely reported that APA acquired a serious funding from Yucaipa Firms. Selection reported at the moment that the money inflow was not meant to be a lifeline for the company, however fairly to assist it proceed rising regardless of the slowdown within the leisure trade attributable to the COVID-19 pandemic. APA was additionally among the many first sizable companies to signal a take care of the WGA again in January, permitting the company to as soon as once more signify writers.

(Pictured, from left to proper: Kyle Loftus; Lindsay Howard Parker; Bruce Solar)