APA Sets Salary Cuts and Furloughs in Wake of Covid-19 Pandemic

Following in the steps of a number of businesses coping with the coronavirus, APA has knowledgeable all workplaces of upcoming wage cuts together with doable suspensions and furloughs for workers as a result of pandemic’s financial impact on the trade.

APA board of administrators will make the biggest monetary sacrifice.

The transfer has been made to keep away from layoffs much like those made by UTA and Verve, which made comparable selections following Paradigm’s drastic resolution to briefly lay off greater than 100 workers.

It’s unknown what number of workers could possibly be half of the furloughs, although sources say workers with salaries beneath $100,000 is not going to have their wage minimize.

Deadline first reported the information. The next memo was despatched to workers throughout the corporate:

Pricey Colleagues,

With the U.S. now the epicenter of the worldwide pandemic, greater than 1 / 4 of the world’s inhabitants on lockdown, file unemployment, a public well being disaster extra dire than ever identified in our company’s 58 yr historical past, and a monetary influence worse than 9/11 and the Housing Disaster mixed, APA like so many different firms throughout our trade and the world should take speedy and considerate motion to make sure our firm will traverse these unchartered waters and emerge as robust as doable.

To fight these unprecedented instances, we’re taking the required cost-cutting measures companywide to guard our enterprise with minimal influence on our most weak workers. Whereas now we have by no means in the historical past of this company had a tougher problem to beat, APA’s senior administration staff is 100% centered on overcoming the frequent hurdles we’re all now going through. With braveness and compassion, we’ll all get by means of this collectively.

As each side of our lives is being affected throughout the globe, we’re consistently conscious of defending our private well being and safeguarding our households. Our hearts exit to our colleagues in New York, now on the epicenter of this public well being disaster in the U.S., in addition to these in different APA workplaces throughout the nation that now discover themselves in hotspot zones. Our doorways could also be closed however our hearts and minds stay open. We all know these circumstances are extraordinarily troublesome for everybody, however as all of us proceed to battle in opposition to this virus, APA stays steadfast and vigilant in our dedication to do all the things we will to win for our colleagues, purchasers and communities who’re at all times high of thoughts.

