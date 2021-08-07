Aparna Das (Beast) Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Aparana Das is an Indian actress who’s predominantly observed in Malayalam films. She made her performing debut in Njan Prakashan (2018) adopted via Manoharam (2019) the place she paired with Vineeth Sreenivasan. Aparna Das additionally works with Sharaffudin and Nyla Usha for the film Priyan Ottathil which is directed via Antony Soni underneath the banner of Wow cinemas.

She may be part of the musical unmarried “Neeyam Nizhalil” directed via Gautham Nath. She additionally did ads and collaborations with Jos Alukkas, Pulimoottil silks, and Document N Cart. Now the gorgeous actress stepped into the Kollywood business thru actor Vijay’s “Beast Film (2022)” which is directed via Nelson Dilipkumar.

Aparna Das Biography

Title Aparna Das Actual Title Aparna Das Nickname Aparna Occupation Actress and Style Date of Beginning But to be up to date Age But to be up to date Zodiac signal But to be up to date Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date

Mom: But to be up to date

Brother: Abhishek Das Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date Husband But to be up to date Kids But to be up to date Faith But to be up to date Instructional Qualification BBA, MBA Faculty But to be up to date Faculty But to be up to date Leisure pursuits Listening Tune, Make-up and Dance Beginning Position Nenmara, Palakkad district, Kerala Homeland Nenmara, Palakkad district, Kerala Present Town Nenmara, Palakkad district, Kerala Nationality Indian

Attention-grabbing information about Aparna Das

She is a wanderer.

She loves horse using and an avid horse lover.

Films Record

Njan prakashan (2018)- Malayalam

Manoharam (2019) – Malayalam

Priyan Ottathil (upcoming) – Malayalam

Thalapathy 65 (upcoming) – Tamil

