Aparna Das (Beast) Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

By
Kim Diaz
-
0
Aparana Das is an Indian actress who’s predominantly observed in Malayalam films. She made her performing debut in Njan Prakashan (2018) adopted via Manoharam (2019) the place she paired with Vineeth Sreenivasan. Aparna Das additionally works with Sharaffudin and Nyla Usha for the film Priyan Ottathil which is directed via Antony Soni underneath the banner of Wow cinemas.

She may be part of the musical unmarried “Neeyam Nizhalil” directed via Gautham Nath. She additionally did ads and collaborations with Jos Alukkas, Pulimoottil silks, and Document N Cart. Now the gorgeous actress stepped into the Kollywood business thru actor Vijay’s “Beast Film (2022)” which is directed via Nelson Dilipkumar.

Aparna Das Biography

Title Aparna Das
Actual Title Aparna Das
Nickname Aparna
Occupation Actress and Style
Date of Beginning But to be up to date
Age But to be up to date
Zodiac signal But to be up to date
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Brother: Abhishek Das
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up to date
Husband But to be up to date
Kids But to be up to date
Faith But to be up to date
Instructional Qualification BBA, MBA
Faculty But to be up to date
Faculty But to be up to date
Leisure pursuits Listening Tune, Make-up and Dance
Beginning Position Nenmara, Palakkad district, Kerala
Homeland Nenmara, Palakkad district, Kerala
Present Town Nenmara, Palakkad district, Kerala
Nationality Indian

Aparna Das Reputable Social Media Profiles

fb.com/itsmeaparnadas/

twitter.com/AparnaDasOff/

instagram.com/aparna.das1/

Attention-grabbing information about Aparna Das

  • She is a wanderer.
  • She loves horse using and an avid horse lover.

Films Record

  • Njan prakashan (2018)- Malayalam
  • Manoharam (2019) – Malayalam
  • Priyan Ottathil (upcoming) – Malayalam
  • Thalapathy 65 (upcoming) – Tamil

Aparna Das Pictures

Take a look at the newest footage of actress Aparna Das,

