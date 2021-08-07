Aparna Das (Beast) Wiki, Biography, Age, Films, Pictures

Aparana Das is an Indian actress who’s predominantly observed in Malayalam films. She made her performing debut in Njan Prakashan (2018) adopted via Manoharam (2019) the place she paired with Vineeth Sreenivasan. Aparna Das additionally works with Sharaffudin and Nyla Usha for the film Priyan Ottathil which is directed via Antony Soni underneath the banner of Wow cinemas.
She may be part of the musical unmarried “Neeyam Nizhalil” directed via Gautham Nath. She additionally did ads and collaborations with Jos Alukkas, Pulimoottil silks, and Document N Cart. Now the gorgeous actress stepped into the Kollywood business thru actor Vijay’s “Beast Film (2022)” which is directed via Nelson Dilipkumar.
Aparna Das Biography
|Title
|Aparna Das
|Actual Title
|Aparna Das
|Nickname
|Aparna
|Occupation
|Actress and Style
|Date of Beginning
|But to be up to date
|Age
|But to be up to date
|Zodiac signal
|But to be up to date
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up to date
Mom: But to be up to date
Brother: Abhishek Das
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up to date
|Husband
|But to be up to date
|Kids
|But to be up to date
|Faith
|But to be up to date
|Instructional Qualification
|BBA, MBA
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Faculty
|But to be up to date
|Leisure pursuits
|Listening Tune, Make-up and Dance
|Beginning Position
|Nenmara, Palakkad district, Kerala
|Homeland
|Nenmara, Palakkad district, Kerala
|Present Town
|Nenmara, Palakkad district, Kerala
|Nationality
|Indian
Aparna Das Reputable Social Media Profiles
fb.com/itsmeaparnadas/
twitter.com/AparnaDasOff/
instagram.com/aparna.das1/
Attention-grabbing information about Aparna Das
- She is a wanderer.
- She loves horse using and an avid horse lover.
Films Record
- Njan prakashan (2018)- Malayalam
- Manoharam (2019) – Malayalam
- Priyan Ottathil (upcoming) – Malayalam
- Thalapathy 65 (upcoming) – Tamil
Aparna Das Pictures
Take a look at the newest footage of actress Aparna Das,
Keep Tuned with techkashif.com for extra Leisure information.