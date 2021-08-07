The post Aparna Das (Beast) Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs seemed first on Socially Keeda.

Aparana Das is an Indian actress who’s predominantly observed in Malayalam motion pictures. She made her acting debut in Njan Prakashan (2018) followed by means of Manoharam (2019) where she paired with Vineeth Sreenivasan. Aparna Das moreover works with Sharaffudin and Nyla Usha for the movie Priyan Ottathil which is directed by means of Antony Soni under the banner of Wow cinemas.

She may also be a part of the musical unmarried “Neeyam Nizhalil” directed by means of Gautham Nath. She moreover did ads and collaborations with Jos Alukkas, Pulimoottil silks, and Document N Cart. Now the sexy actress stepped into the Kollywood industry by way of actor Vijay’s “Beast Film (2022)” which is directed by means of Nelson Dilipkumar.

Aparna Das Biography

Title Aparna Das Actual Title Aparna Das Nickname Aparna Occupation Actress and Type Date of Delivery But to be up-to-the-minute Age But to be up-to-the-minute Zodiac sign But to be up-to-the-minute Circle of relatives Father: But to be up-to-the-minute

Mom: But to be up-to-the-minute

Brother: Abhishek Das Marital Standing Single Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up-to-the-minute Husband But to be up-to-the-minute Kids But to be up-to-the-minute Faith But to be up-to-the-minute Tutorial Qualification BBA, MBA Faculty But to be up-to-the-minute School But to be up-to-the-minute Leisure pursuits Listening Song, Make-up and Dance Delivery Position Nenmara, Palakkad district, Kerala Native land Nenmara, Palakkad district, Kerala Present Town Nenmara, Palakkad district, Kerala Nationality Indian

Attention-grabbing details about Aparna Das

She is a wanderer.

She loves horse the use of and an avid horse lover.

Motion pictures Record

Njan prakashan (2018)- Malayalam

Manoharam (2019) – Malayalam

Priyan Ottathil (upcoming) – Malayalam

Thalapathy 65 (upcoming) – Tamil

Aparna Das Photographs

Take a look at the latest photographs of actress Aparna Das,

