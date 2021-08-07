The post Aparna Das (Beast) Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs seemed first on Socially Keeda.
Aparana Das is an Indian actress who’s predominantly observed in Malayalam motion pictures. She made her acting debut in Njan Prakashan (2018) followed by means of Manoharam (2019) where she paired with Vineeth Sreenivasan. Aparna Das moreover works with Sharaffudin and Nyla Usha for the movie Priyan Ottathil which is directed by means of Antony Soni under the banner of Wow cinemas.
She may also be a part of the musical unmarried “Neeyam Nizhalil” directed by means of Gautham Nath. She moreover did ads and collaborations with Jos Alukkas, Pulimoottil silks, and Document N Cart. Now the sexy actress stepped into the Kollywood industry by way of actor Vijay’s “Beast Film (2022)” which is directed by means of Nelson Dilipkumar.
Aparna Das Biography
|Title
|Aparna Das
|Actual Title
|Aparna Das
|Nickname
|Aparna
|Occupation
|Actress and Type
|Date of Delivery
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Age
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Zodiac sign
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Circle of relatives
|Father: But to be up-to-the-minute
Mom: But to be up-to-the-minute
Brother: Abhishek Das
|Marital Standing
|Single
|Affairs/Boyfriends
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Husband
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Kids
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Faith
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Tutorial Qualification
|BBA, MBA
|Faculty
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|School
|But to be up-to-the-minute
|Leisure pursuits
|Listening Song, Make-up and Dance
|Delivery Position
|Nenmara, Palakkad district, Kerala
|Native land
|Nenmara, Palakkad district, Kerala
|Present Town
|Nenmara, Palakkad district, Kerala
|Nationality
|Indian
Attention-grabbing details about Aparna Das
- She is a wanderer.
- She loves horse the use of and an avid horse lover.
Motion pictures Record
- Njan prakashan (2018)- Malayalam
- Manoharam (2019) – Malayalam
- Priyan Ottathil (upcoming) – Malayalam
- Thalapathy 65 (upcoming) – Tamil
Aparna Das Photographs
Take a look at the latest photographs of actress Aparna Das,
