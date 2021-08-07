Aparna Das (Beast) Wiki, Biography, Age, Motion pictures, Photographs

Aparana Das is an Indian actress who’s predominantly observed in Malayalam motion pictures. She made her acting debut in Njan Prakashan (2018) followed by means of Manoharam (2019) where she paired with Vineeth Sreenivasan. Aparna Das moreover works with Sharaffudin and Nyla Usha for the movie Priyan Ottathil which is directed by means of Antony Soni under the banner of Wow cinemas.

She may also be a part of the musical unmarried “Neeyam Nizhalil” directed by means of Gautham Nath. She moreover did ads and collaborations with Jos Alukkas, Pulimoottil silks, and Document N Cart. Now the sexy actress stepped into the Kollywood industry by way of actor Vijay’s “Beast Film (2022)” which is directed by means of Nelson Dilipkumar.

Aparna Das Biography

Title Aparna Das
Actual Title Aparna Das
Nickname Aparna
Occupation Actress and Type
Date of Delivery But to be up-to-the-minute
Age But to be up-to-the-minute
Zodiac sign But to be up-to-the-minute
Circle of relatives Father: But to be up-to-the-minute
Mom: But to be up-to-the-minute
Brother: Abhishek Das
Marital Standing Single
Affairs/Boyfriends But to be up-to-the-minute
Husband But to be up-to-the-minute
Kids But to be up-to-the-minute
Faith But to be up-to-the-minute
Tutorial Qualification BBA, MBA
Faculty But to be up-to-the-minute
School But to be up-to-the-minute
Leisure pursuits Listening Song, Make-up and Dance
Delivery Position Nenmara, Palakkad district, Kerala
Native land Nenmara, Palakkad district, Kerala
Present Town Nenmara, Palakkad district, Kerala
Nationality Indian

Aparna Das Legit Social Media Profiles

facebook.com/itsmeaparnadas/

twitter.com/AparnaDasOff/

instagram.com/aparna.das1/

Attention-grabbing details about Aparna Das

  • She is a wanderer.
  • She loves horse the use of and an avid horse lover.

Motion pictures Record

  • Njan prakashan (2018)- Malayalam
  • Manoharam (2019) – Malayalam
  • Priyan Ottathil (upcoming) – Malayalam
  • Thalapathy 65 (upcoming) – Tamil

Aparna Das Photographs

Take a look at the latest photographs of actress Aparna Das,

Thank You for visiting SociallyKeeda.

