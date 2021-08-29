Aparna Mishra (Actress) Top, Weight, Age, Affairs, Biography & Extra

Aparna Mishra (Actress) Top, Weight, Date of Beginning, Age, Wiki, Biography, Boyfriend and Extra

Aparna Mishra is an Indian tv and movie actress. She is most renowned for tv presentations like Kukum Bhagya, Secret Diaries – The Hidden Chapters, Yeh Hai Aashiqui and Savdhaan India. She has additionally labored in movie Ranoo: Bar Wali in 2019.

Beginning & Circle of relatives

Aparna Mishra used to be born in Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh. She has two elder sisters named Mohini Mishra and Komal Mishra. She did her prime training at Maharana Pratap Training Centre, Kanpur.

Bio

Occupation

Aparna began her occupation in model and modelling earlier than getting into in appearing business. She made her debut with the Bindass sequence Yeh Hai Aashiqui Siyappa Ishq Ka performed the function of Pratyusha’s pal in 2015. In 2015, she acted within the sequence Secret Diaries – The Hidden Chapters as Shefali on Channel V. She were given forged within the Zee TV serial Kaala Teeka.

In 2018, she acted within the Lifestyles Good enough sequence Savdhaan India in a few episodes. She gave the impression within the Balaji Telefilms romance-drama tv display Kumkum Bhagya as Sahaana in 2019.

Training Main points and Extra

Bodily Stats and Extra

Top 5′ 4″ Ft Weight 58 Kg Determine Size 35-28-35 Eye Color Brown Hair Color Darkish Brown Spare time activities Travelling and Dancing

Marital Standing and Extra

Marital Standing Single Boyfriends Shubham Garg (Hotelier and Manufacturer)

Controversies None Wage (approx) Now not To be had Web Price Now not To be had

Social Media Presence

Some Info About Aparna Mishra

Aparna Mishra used to be born and taken up in Kanpur.

She were given featured within the remake track video track Zara Zara Behekta Hai in 2018.

She began her Bollywood occupation with the drama film Ranoo: Bar wali in 2019.

She performed a episodic function within the sequence Pyaar Music Kya Kiya in 2016.

In case you have extra information about Aparna Mishra. Please remark beneath we can up to date inside of a hour.

Keep Tuned with thenewstrace.com for extra Leisure information.

Comparable