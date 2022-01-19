Aparna Yadav Profile: Aparna Yadav is a submit graduate in Global Family members, how a lot is belongings and what’s trade. know the entirety

Aparna Yadav Profile: Uttar Pradesh Meeting Elections (Uttar Pradesh Meeting Elections 2022) Best SP chief Mulayam Singh Yadav amid campaigning (SP Chief Mulayam Singh Yadav) more youthful daughter-in-law of Aparna Yadav (Aparna Yadav) stays the middle of debate. In truth, on Wednesday, he broke ties together with his circle of relatives birthday celebration, BJP. (BJP) took dangle of He joined the saffron birthday celebration within the presence of State BJP President Swatantra Dev Singh and Deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya. If media experiences are to be believed, then SP leader Akhilesh Yadav was once no longer in a position to get price tag from Lucknow Cantt. (SP Leader Akhilesh Yadav) was once offended with It’s believed that the dent of Mulayam Singh Yadav’s circle of relatives can hurt the birthday celebration within the elections. Let’s know within the period in-between Essential issues associated with Aparna Yadav-Additionally Learn – Tutorial Qualification of Aparna Yadav: Know the way trained Aparna Yadav is

Who’s Aparna Yadav

Aparna Yadav, Samajwadi Birthday party's best chief Mulayam Singh's son Prateek Yadav (Prateek Yadav) is the spouse of. He joined Lucknow Cantt within the 12 months 2017. (Lucknow Cantt) Contested the meeting elections on a SP price tag and needed to face defeat. It's believed that once dropping the election, she was once no longer energetic within the Lucknow Cantt meeting constituency. Allow us to tell right here that Prateek Yadav is the son of Mulayam Singh Yadav's 2nd spouse from the primary marriage. After marriage, Mulayam Singh Yadav gave him his title. Prateek Yadav isn't as a lot fascinated with politics as spouse Aparna has at this time. He's additionally known as a social employee. Aparna Yadav's father's title is Arvind Singh Bisht and mom's title is Ambi Bisht, who's a central authority worker.

research, web price and felony issues

In line with Aparna Yadav's election affidavit (2017), she and her husband are the house owners of belongings price Rs 22.96 crore and liabilities of Rs 7.95 crore. Of this, movable belongings are Rs 16.69 crore and immovable belongings are Rs 6.27 crore. Aparna earned Rs 50.18 lakh within the monetary 12 months 2015-16 whilst husband earned Rs 1.47 crore. It was once advised within the election affidavit that Aparna is a submit graduate (2011) in Global Family members from Manchester College, England. In line with the affidavit, there's no felony case registered towards him.

What did Aparna say after becoming a member of BJP?

Aparna spoke her thoughts after becoming a member of the saffron birthday celebration on the BJP headquarters in Delhi. He said- I’m very thankful to the BJP. I’ve been influenced via High Minister Narendra Modi. For me, country at all times comes first and nationalism is maximum vital, I remained the similar however got here out