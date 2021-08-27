Aparshakti Khurana Turns into A Father To A Child Woman, Arzoie

As of late is in point of fact a blessed day for actor Aparshakti Khurana and his spouse Aakriti Ahuja Khurana. The couple were blessed with a child lady and the inside track was once showed via Aparshakti Khurana on his Instagram tale. The couple have named their daughter Arzoie A. Khurana. A couple of days in the past, Aparshakti had shared an cute video of his spouse’s child bathe the place the entire circle of relatives got here in combination to bless Aakriti at the joyous instance and gave a whole lot of needs to the anticipating couple. In line with our assets, all of the Khurana extended family is elated and is in a jubilant temper on the arrival of its youngest member.

The actor not too long ago travelled to Chandigarh after gratifying his paintings commitments to be along with his spouse throughout the previous few days of her being pregnant. At the paintings entrance, Aparshakti Khurana is gearing up for his upcoming unlock, Helmet. The quirky comedy drama is his first movie as a lead and has a social message at its middle. The film additionally stars Pranutan Bahl.

