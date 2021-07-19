Aparshakti Khurana Wiki, Age, Spouse, Circle of relatives, Biography & Extra – Filmyvoice – FilmyVoice

Aparshakti Khurana is an Indian actor, radio jockey, and a TV presenter. He’s the younger brother of the Bollywood actor ‘Aayushmann Khurrana.’

Wiki/Biography

Aparshakti Khurana used to be born on 18 November 1987 (age 31 years; as in 2018) in Chandigarh, India. After completing his schooling, he bought a degree in Law from Chandigarh. All through his college days, he wanted to be a cricket anchor or host. Aparshakti used to be the sports activities actions captain of his college and he moreover captained the “Underneath-19 Haryana Cricket Team.”

In 2009, he relocated to Delhi to practise law at the Delhi Over the top Court docket docket.

Physically Glance

Best: 5’ 8”

Weight: 70 kg

Hair Colour: Black

Eye Colour: Dark Brown

Body Measurements: Chest 38″, Waist 30″, Biceps 14″

Family, Caste & Partner

Aparshakti belongs to a Khatri Hindu Family. His father, P. Khurrana, is an astrologer and flesh presser and his mother, Poonam Khurrana, is a homemaker.

He has an elder brother, Ayushmann Khurrana, who can also be an actor.

Aparshakti Khurana gained married to Aakriti Ahuja, a financial analyst and marketing consultant on 7 September 2014. The couple met at Shiamak Davar dance classes.

Occupation

Aparshakti started his occupation as a attorney. He used to be no longer relaxed in conjunction with his profession and began to paintings as a Radio Jockey with “Massive FM” in Delhi. Thereafter, he joined the Dramatech theatre staff in IIT, Delhi to his expressions and voice modulation. He made his TV debut in 2014 as a commentator inside the “Box Cricket League.” Therefore, he made his film debut with the Bollywood film “Saat Uchakkey” (2016) all the way through which he carried out the serve as of Khappe.

Aparshakti has hosted many TV unearths in conjunction with “You Have Been Warned” (2017), “Super Night time with Tubelight” (2017), “Om Shanti Om” (2017) and an internet assortment “Bigg Buzz.”

In 2016, Aparshakti co-wrote and composed a video track “Ik Vaari” along in conjunction with his brother Ayushmann Khurrana.

He carried out the serve as of Omkar in Aamir Khan‘s sports activities actions drama “Dangal.”

He has moreover featured in only a few temporary films like “Popcon” (2014), and “Khoon Mein Hai” (2017).

In 2018, Khurana made a customer glance on MTV’s reality provide “Ace Of House.”

In conjunction with web website hosting and showing, he has moreover featured in a lot of TV ads like “Philips Trimmer.”

Awards

Celebrity Show Award for Maximum Promising Newcomer (Male) for the film, Dangal (2018)

Lions Gold Award for Biggest Actor In A Comic Serve as (Male) for the film, Stree (2019)

Favourite Problems

Film: Jo Jeeta Wohi Sikandar (1992)

Directors: Nitesh Tiwari, Shoojit Sircar, Sharat Katariya

Main points

His spare time activities embody making a song, travelling, writing, playing the guitar, and playing cricket.