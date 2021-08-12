Aparshakti Khurana’s Quirky Comedy About The Uncomfortable Conversations About Condoms In Indian Societies

Aparshakti Khurana is right here together with his upcoming film Helmet. The movie is a satire at the fact within the nation, the place other folks really feel uncomfortable purchasing and speaking about condoms. The movie tries to emphasise the message in a humorous method with out being preachy.

Aparshakti Khurana took to social media to percentage the solid’s first glance in combination. He shared the picture with the caption: “Kripaya apne helmet pehen lijiye kyuki hum jald hello aa rahe hai to take you for a experience 🥳 All protection precautions can be taken 👀 @pranutan @nowitsabhi @ashishsverma @thedinomorea @satramramani @rohanshankar06 @vivekkrishnani sonypicsfilmsin @sonypicturesin #Helmet #HelmetOn (sic).”

Aparshakti Khurana’s quirky comedy from the center of India touches on a topic thought to be embarrassing to the general public in India. Alternatively, it’s going to display the similar in a hilariously entertaining method.

But even so Aparshakti Khurana, the movie additionally stars Pranutal Behl, Abhishek Banerjee, Ashish Verma and plenty of others. Helm is directed through debutante Satram Ramani and produced through Dino Morea.