APC Scores Deals on Canneseries Competition Title ‘Man in Room 301’

APC (About Premium Content material) has scored key territories gross sales on “Man in Room 301,” the anticipated Finnish thriller drama which is enjoying in competitors at Canneseries.

The gripping sequence, written by U.Okay. actor-turned-screenwriter Kate Ashfield (“Born to Kill”), opens in summer time 2007 with the Kurtti household spending their holidays in cabin chalets in the land of a thousand lakes when their two-year previous son, Tommi, is killed by a gunshot. Elias, a surly 12-year-old neighbor who has already dedicated minor acts of aggression towards the household, is blamed for the loss of life of the kid. 12 years after the tragedy, the household is nearly to go on vacation at a Greek resort once they obtain a threatening nameless letter. On the relaxation, they arrive throughout a person that appears like an grownup Elias.

Commissioned by Finland’s main streamer Elisa Viihde, the present was offered by APC to Arte for France and Germany, MHZ in the U.S., NPO in the Netherlands and RTP in Portugal.

APC described “Man in Room 301” as a “household drama exploring the themes of retribution, justice, guilt and forgiveness.” The sequence was directed by Mikko Kuparinen (“2 Nights Until Morning”) and stars Antti Virmavirta (“The Different Facet of Hope”), Kaija Pakarinen (“Satan’s Bride”), Andrei Alén (“Rig 45”), Leena Pöysti (“Snigger or Die”) and Kreeta Salminen (“All of the Sins”).

“Man in Room 301” is produced by Warner Bros. Worldwide Tv Manufacturing Finland, and is co-produced by Wall to Wall Media in the U.Okay. Elisa will launch it completely in Finland in December. The present shot on location in Greece and in Finland.

Canneseries kicked off on Oct. 8 with the world premiere of the Canal Plus sequence “La Flamme.”