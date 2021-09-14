Apertura 2021: America leads Mexican soccer after eight rounds

File photograph of the death of América coach Santiago Solari. EFE / Carlos Ramírez



The America of the Argentine coach Santiago Solari, which beat Mazatlán 2-0 on Saturday, was confirmed as leader of the Opening tournament 2021 of Mexican soccer, at the conclusion of the eighth day on Monday.

In their stadium, Azteca, the Águilas de Solari imposed conditions, showed absolute dominance against an opponent without response capacity and won with goals from the Spanish Álvaro Fidalgo and the Mexican Fernando Madrigal.

America started with dominance on the wings and took advantage of the corridor on the right with good connections between the defense Miguel Layún and Nicolás Benedetti, who in the 29th minute put a ball to Fidalgo, scorer with a touch of his right foot.

In the 75th minute, he widened the difference, in a play started on a corner kick, concluded with a goal by Madrigal from outside the area, in an action in which the Mazatlán goalkeeper, the Uruguayan Nicolás Vikonis, failed.

Goalkeeper Nicolás Vikonis celebrates a goal against Tigres. EFE / Hilda Ríos / Archive



America reached six wins, two draws and 20 points and exhibits three points ahead of Toluca and five points ahead of León, occupying the second and third places.

With a goal from the Brazilian Diego Rigonato placeholder image, this Monday the Toluca led by 1-2 to the Tuzos from Pachuca and jumped to second place.

This Saturday the Lion of Argentine Ariel Holan drew 2-2 at the home of the Tigres UANL. He took advantage with goals from the Mexican Elías Hernández and the Ecuadorian Ángel Mena, but in the 41st Mena missed a penalty and let Tigres grow, who discounted with a goal from Raymundo Fulgencio in the 43rd and rescued the equalizer with a goal from the Colombian Luis Quiñones .

In the other game on Saturday, the Argentine Julio Furch and the Colombian Julián Quiñones scored a goal each to give the Atlas a 2-1 victory over the Rayados from Monterrey from coach Javier Aguirre, who discounted with a target from Colombian Duván Vergara.

(Photo: Twitter / @ Rayados)

The day began on Friday when the Spanish Pol García and the Paraguayan Victor Velazquez They took advantage of a couple of defensive mistakes of the champion Blue Cross and gave Juarez their first victory, by a 2-1 margin.

In the other games on Friday, Tijuana beat Santos Laguna 2-1 and Puebla-San Luis drew 2-2.

This Sunday, Querétaro thrashed Necaxa 3-0 and Pumas-Guadalajara tied without annotations.

The Apertura will resume from Thursday to Sunday with the San Luis-Tijuana matches, on Thursday; Necaxa-Atlas, on Friday; León-Juárez FC, Toluca-América, Guadalajara-Pachuca and Mazatlán-Pumas UNAM, on Saturday; and Cruz Azul-Querétaro, Monterrey-Tigres and Santos Laguna-Puebla, on Sunday.

