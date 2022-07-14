Apertura 2022 has the best scoring record in almost 20 years: after matchday two 56 goals were accumulated

Rodrigo Aguirre, striker for the Rayados de Monterrey. Photo: @rodrigooaguirre

The tournament Opening 2022 of the M LeagueX has started with positive numbers. With two games played, the number of goals that have been recorded has been the best in the last 18 years as they have been scored 56 goals in 18 matches. A figure only surpassed in the Closure 2004 when 58 were scored.

During the nine games that were played by the day two of the Mexican championship, 27 touchdowns were scored who are added to the 29 from matchday one to sign the best scoring start in almost two decades. In that way, the contest averages 3.1 goals per gameamong which Mazatlán vs. Puebla (6), Santos vs. Monterrey (7) and León vs. Pumas (6) stand out for the number of goals that happened.

In addition to the duel between felines, the games of the second date that stood out were Monterrey vs. América and Toluca vs. Atlas, which ended with a score of three for two, both with victories for the locals. scratched y Devils are also the teams that position themselves as the best offensive with six goals each.

‘Toto’ Salvio, Pumas player. Photo: PumasMX

In the period between 2004 and 2022, the tournaments that have exceeded fifty of annotations are barely eight. In addition to the tournaments mentioned, there is the Apertura 2013 with 55the Opening 2011 with 51, Closing 2009 with 54the Opening 2008 with 51Opening 2006 with 51 and the Apertura 2004 with 54.

On the contrary, tournaments with beginnings poorest have been the Clausura 2021 with 32the Opening 2016 with 35Closing 2015 with 37Opening 2014 with 36 and the Clausura 2014 with 34.

Opening 2022: 56

Closure 2022: 42

Opening 2021: 44

Closure 2021: 32

Opening 2020: 50

Closing 2020: 51

Opening 2019: 47

Closing 2019: 47

Opening 2018: 44

Closing 2018: 47

Opening 2017: 39

Closing 2017: 48

Closing 2016: 42

Opening 2015: 49

Closure 2015: 37

Teams with the highest scorers after 2 days of the 2022 Opening of Liga MX. Photo: LigaBBVAMX

“The start of the 2022 Opening Tournament in the BBVA MX LIGA continues to be spectacular, on the first day there was the best start in terms of goals in 12 years with 29 annotations and the trend continued for the second date. The commitment of LIGA MX and the Clubs to offer the best show for its fans It has been revealed in this tournament start by the number of goals and the quality of them”, communicated the official account of the championship through a statement.

In the individual count, Gabriel Di Yorio de León is shown as the best striker to date with three goals in his personal account. With two goals each, they follow Leo Fernandez y Robert Huerta from Toluca, Mathias Fernandez from Juarez, Rogelio Funes Mori y Rodrigo Aguirre from Monterrey, Santiago Gimenez of Cruz Azul and Milton Giménez of Necaxa.

The clubs that more goals they have received they are Monterrey with 6, then Mazatlán with 5, and then with 4 each, Querétaro, Pumas, Necaxa, Santos, Cruz Azul and León.

