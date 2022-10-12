Apertura 2022 playoff: what are the odds of each team to advance from the quarterfinals

América is the clear favorite to beat Puebla in the 2022 Apertura quarterfinals. Photo: Club América

With the panorama defined in the quarterfinals of the Opening League 2022it has already been postulated which teams are the favorites to advance to the next round. America and Monterey are the clubs that higher chances have to be imposed according to the site specialized in statistics FiveThirtyEight. Santos and Pachuca follow them.

As was verified in the playoff phase of Liga MX, justice has prevailed in the results and the new predictions maintain that trend. The first four positioned (from 1st to 4th) look like favorites to win their respective series against rivals who, in this sense, were the best in the reclassification stage (from 5th to 8th).

In accordance with FiveThirtyEight, America has 80% chance of beating Puebla which is barely estimated at 20%. The Eagles arrive at the Liguilla as the best team in the regular tournament, as the super leader with the most goals scored, and a record of 11 wins in the last 12 Liga MX games. In addition, on matchday 17, they faced the Puebla team, which they beat by two goals to one at the Cuauhtémoc Stadium.

Monterrey is a big favorite to beat Cruz Azul in the 2022 Apertura quarterfinals. Photo: @Rayados

In the second set of quarters, Monterrey is the other great favorite with the 79% chance to advance to the semifinals by beating Blue Cross. The Machine has, logically, 21%. The Rayados were installed directly in the final phase as the second leaders of the table, the best defense and a streak of six games without knowing the defeat.

Santos y Toluca They are the protagonists of the third duel with a little more balance, but still with considerable distances in the predictions. The Warriors they have the 70% chance of winning, for 30% of the Devils. Those from Laguna, together with America, managed to be the team with the best offense and go five games undefeated at the end of the tournament. However, on matchday four they lost two to one on their visit to hell in the Mexican capital.

Finally, in what corresponds to the most even match Pachuca y tigers the faces are seen with a slight advantage for the Tuzos. According to the statistical portal, the hidalguenses have the 57% chance to advance to the next stage by 43% of Monterrey residents. Those directed by Guillermo Almada they stole on the penultimate date the place to those of Miguel Herrera, who without a doubt, are a dangerous team in the eliminatory stages.

People vs. America: Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 7:06 p.m.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey: Wednesday, October 12, 2022 at 9:06 p.m.

Toluca vs Santos: Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 7:06 p.m.

Tigers vs. Pachuca: Thursday, October 13, 2022 at 9:06 p.m.

Santos Laguna faces Toluca in the quarterfinals of the Apertura 2022. Photo: @ClubSantos

Money seems to be becoming an increasingly determining factor in Mexican soccer. Little by little the idea of ​​similarity between one team and another is disabled because the results obtained respond more frequently to the economic power of each institution. The Opening 2022 is an example of this, since three of the four quotas direct to the Liguilla belong to top value templates.

With the regular phase over, América, Monterrey, Santos and Pachuca achieved direct classification by occupying the first four places in the table. Of this quartet, three are ranked as the clubs with the highest value (according to their squad) according to the specialized site Transfermarkt: first scratched with 81.1 million euros; third las Eagles with 66.2 million, and fourth los Warriors with 61.6 million euros.

The Tuzos are the ones that are out of tune in this aspect since they are the seventh in the valuation with 51.6 million, while the UANL Tigers are the ones who have the second best valued squad (66.3 million), but they were fifth in the points table .

