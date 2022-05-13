Apex Legends achieves a new revenue milestone and EA celebrates the millionaire figures of its battle royale

The company confirms that the last season, number 12, is already the most successful to date.

Apex Legends continues to attract fans of the battle-royale with new characters, cosmetics and various game modes, which translates into more possibilities for players to invest in the EA game. Following that line, the distributor has published the results of its last fiscal year with good news for the Respawn title: it has already reached a new revenue milestoneand we are talking about millionaire figures.

Apex Legends has already generated more than 2,000 million dollarsAccording to what EA comments in its document, the battle-royale is still a really profitable title for the publisher: “Apex Legends has increased more than 40% during the year, surpassing the milestone of $2 billion net in income. Season 12 ended yesterday and it was the most successful ever. And of course, Apex Legends Mobile is doing well in testing and is close to launch.”

We no longer have any doubts about the success of Respawn’s game, but it seems that their proposal can generate even more income with the next mobile version. Although it is integrated into the world of Apex Legends, the edition for Android and iOS will have its own seasons of content, its own battle passes, collectible cosmetics and unique unlockables.

Recently, EA announced that Apex Legends Mobile will be available on all mobiles in the world sometime in this month of may, so we will be attentive to the news related to this battle royale. If you still don’t know the universe created by Respawn, we recommend you take a look at our Apex Legends review and find out what has already become such a game. frantic as fresh.

More about: Apex Legends, EA, Respawn and Income.