Apex Legends is being devoured by itself in its mobile version, and EA does not seem to put much trouble to avoid it

Los battle royale they have imposed to many genres within multiplayer. For years we have been experiencing a situation very similar to when we saw multiplayer as a game mode to accompany stories and titles that did not necessarily need online components. However, that mutation from online genre to massive titles not necessarily companions of the MMOs has undergone a very rapid evolution, unexpected and important to mobile devices.

The importance of these small devices that we all have is remarkable in the video game, and the battle royale they were not going to lose their influence. With Apex Legends Mobile, the latest to jump on the mobile ship — at least until Warzone Mobile arrives — one thing has happened. very curious and even terrifying for the player close to the title, and it is that Electronic Arts seems to have placed in a favorite place to this version against its companion on PC.

I am a player of battle royale Since it came out on the market no less than 3 years ago, and like me, many players have come regularly to the game despite the important changes it has undergone. Without going into the evaluation of its Mobile version -which joins with an amazing solidity to that of Fortnite and Call of Duty, not Warzone-, EA has divided it from the “original game” as an independent title that, even, outperforms the original.

Respawn has even recovered the bunny hop, which has been missing for 2 years in its PC and console version.

How is this possible? Far from the graphic section, clearly trimmed to fit on mobile devices, we are talking about a quirky interest on the part of Electronic Arts to include everything that the community has been crying out for for the PC and console version. It is not only that the mobile version releases exclusive skins and characters, after all, it is necessary to attract attention, but, in general terms, the game works better.

One of the problems that has brought the PC and console version upside down is that Electronic Arts has failed to give capital importance to the servers of the game in the important periods of this. The arrival of new seasons, something normal in this type of title free to play It can be summed up in an almost general drop and in a period of hours that has prevented players from enjoying, in some cases, their favorite games.

Respawn Entertainment has been dealing with these servers for some time hard to tamebut the mobile game boasts dedicated servers with a amazing stability. It is not only that, but we are talking about an online infrastructure that allows us to establish our custom games, with its own parameters and even passwords to prevent unwanted access from other players. Many of the characters have returned to a previous state. Some like Lifeline have even brought back features that have been stripped from the character for years and have led to less than 5% usage globally.

Far from it, everything that revolves around “pleasing the player” with a stable online mode has completely bypassed the base game. Apex Legends Mobile has mode rotation y maps. In fact, we can select which map we want for all game modes without being aware of which rotation it plays on a daily basis. On the other hand, even the rewards have been redone and focus on one game fun beyond the obligation to log insomething to which its “complete” version has been relegated.





Far from comparisons, what does all this tell us? Apex Legends is watching devoured by itself on another platform, curiously. Respawn’s situation seems to indicate wanting to “look good” with a new type of audience by giving in and giving everything for them while the rest watch impassively. It is nothing that we have not seen, after all with a new product it pays to “pamper” potential players, but it is the first time that we see a similar situation where a somewhat secondary product is devouring its main version beyond living. The outcome of this, and considering how impatient the base game community is, makes me feel bad.