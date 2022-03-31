Apex Legends is updated for free on PS5 and Xbox Series X and S with several graphic improvements

Respawn has taken advantage of the announcement of a new event to launch the free update to the new generation.

By Sergio Bustos / Updated March 29, 2022, 10:05

Battle royale shooters are still in fashion, and Apex Legends continues to be one of the most popular options within the genre. The game of Respawn It’s still getting updated after three years with us, but those with a next-gen console will be the real lucky ones this week.

Electronic Arts and the development studio have taken advantage of the arrival of a new event (The Warriors Collection) to announce that Apex Legends Free upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X|Sso from this Tuesday, March 29, we will be able to enjoy the improved versions for new generation consoles.

There will be more next-gen improvements in the futureAmong the outstanding novelties, the most striking is that the PS5 and Series X versions will have native 4K output, as well as higher map resolution and better draw distance. Series S, like the two consoles already mentioned, will also offer 60 HZ and HDR support in your version.

Owners of a new generation console from Microsoft won’t have to do anything to upgrade as it uses the Smart Delivery and the best versions will run automatically. Those who have a PS5 will have to follow the following steps:

Head over to Apex Legends in the PS5 menu.

Press the Options button.

Tap on ‘Select version’ and choose the version of PS5 to download the next-gen update.

Once the download is complete, go to the library to delete the PS4 version.



It must be made clear that Respawn has more updates planned for the future on these consoles. For example, haptic feedback and 120 frames per second will eventually arrive, but for now we will have to settle for what has already been announced for an Apex Legends that has emerged as one of the bastions of Electronic Arts, enjoying in its last year a remarkable success and millions of new players.

