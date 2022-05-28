Apex Legends Mobile generates record income in its first week: another success for the battle-royale

EA’s action-shooter video game has earned nearly five million dollars in seven days.

On mobile you can earn a lot of money with battle-royale, and if not tell Epic Games and Krafton with Fortnite and PUBG Mobile respectively. Now, from Electronic Arts, a new diner arrives willing to eat part of the market, and for now it seems that he is succeeding: Apex Legends Mobile has been a resounding success for those responsible in its first week, generating $4.8 million.

The data has been shared by the market research firm Sensor Tower, so it may vary in the official coffers of the North American developer, but it serves as a first comparison with other successful launches in this field. For example, PUBG mobile generated $600,000 in its opening week in 2018, while Call of Duty: Mobile did sweep, adding $14.8 million in 2019.

As we can read in GameSpot, the battle-royale was the leader in its first days on sale in a total of 60 countries and territories around the world, and sneaked into the top-10 in another 19 more. Nevertheless much of their business comes from the United States, with 44% of domestic purchases, although it has also done well in Japan and Thailand. Now we will have to see the legs of the video game and if it manages to work as well as on PC and consoles, where EA assured that it had already generated 2,000 million dollars.

Apex Legends Mobile is presented on iOS and Android as a new evolution in the mobile genre: a battle-royale shooter where legendary characters face off for glory, fame and fortune in the far reaches of the Frontier. EA also has Battlefield Mobile underway for smartphones; it will arrive in 2022-2023.

