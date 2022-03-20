Apex Legends Mobile opens its pre-registrations and promises gifts for those who sign up for the battle-royale

Although there is no release date yet, the Legends will arrive on Android and iOS sometime in 2022.

The success of Apex Legends hasn’t gone unnoticed, so it’s no surprise that EA has decided to take another step in the direction of Android e iOS. This decision has resulted in an Apex Legends Mobile that, with a launch scheduled for this same 2022will adapt the battle-royale features to the mobile landscape with seasons and exclusive content.

EA will dole out gifts to registered players as they pass registered user milestonesAs usual in mobile video games, EA gives us the opportunity to prepare for the battlefield opening pre-registrations of Apex Legends Mobile for all players. This will give us the opportunity to know when Respawn’s proposal will be available, something that only requires a easy registration through the official website of the game.

Although this option is open for practically all areas of the world, EA clarifies that China, Hong Kong, Taiwan and Macau are not on the list of available countries at the moment, although they also mention that pre-registration is not active in Russia and Belarus either. . As for the players who can join the battle-royale, know that the company will distribute exclusive gifts depending on the milestones of registered users are exceeded in the coming months.

Respawn has made sure that the Apex Legends Mobile controls are adapted to the particularities of smartphones, so we can expect a smooth and comfortable experience on these devices. In addition, this represents an important step in the expansion of EA in the mobile market, although we already know that Spain will not be one of the first countries to receive the title.

More about: Apex Legends Mobile, EA and Respawn Entertainment.