Apex Legends Mobile sets a date for its global launch with a trailer full of action and mystery

Respawn had already set the premiere for this month of May, but we still did not know the exact date.

EA is still toasting the results of its last fiscal year, which have left us with surprises for 2023 and a fireproof Apex Legends. However, the distributor has also been preparing for the launch of an Apex Legends Mobile that was about to reach smartphones around the world, and it seems that now we have a exact date of this event.

Apex Legends Mobile will launch worldwide on May 17If you liked the battle-royale of Apex Legends and want to try a very similar experience on Android and iOS, bookmark the may 17th in the calendar. Because, as Respawn has announced in the trailer headlining this news, which in turn introduces Season 1, this will be the day the Legends land on the mobile landscape.

We could finish the news right here, but there is a detail in this first video preview that has drawn the attention of many users. As Polygon initially pointed out, the trailer ends with shadow of a legend that has already unleashed theories among the community. On the one hand, many players observe the similarities between this mysterious character and the already well-known Newcastlebut others point to the introduction of a new fighter.

It is possible that Respawn will uncover this secret with the launch of Apex Legends Mobile, although it could also remain a surprise that will be revealed throughout Season 1. In any case, there are only a few days left to enjoy this battle-royale on mobile, so EA has given us a reason to move to smartphones through a project that he will follow very closely.

