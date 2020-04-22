Apex Legends’ Most Annoying Bug On PS4 Is Finally Fixed

Given that launch of the Apex Legends match The Earlier Ways, PlayStation 4 players had been had been experiencing a pc virus the place the playlist sector would default to Trios after returning from a Ranked sport or after switching characters. In accordance with the group reporting the pc virus, Respawn has issued the 1.35 change to the PS4.

Heads up, Legends: This afternoon, we pushed through a patch for PS4 that addressed the subsequent:

🔸Playlist selector defaulting to Trios after returning from a Ranked sport or after switching Legends

🔸DPad/cursor menu controls now not working after selecting up loot

🔸Crash fixes — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 21, 2020

The pc virus restore was now not the one issue integrated inside the patch, with quite a few crash fixes, and a pc virus that caused controls to not work after selecting up loot was moreover mounted. Neighborhood, effectivity, and stability enhancements had been all added as neatly, nevertheless the change notes don’t aspect the actual enhancements made.

The complete receive and arrange for this patch is 150MB, so that you’ll wish to check for the change previous to opening the game in your PS4.

