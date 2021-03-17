Apex Legends: Overtime brings battle royale game to comics

The world of Apex Legends It’s rich in lore, but the fast-paced, frenetic nature of a battle royale-style shooter doesn’t necessarily allow for a story-driven experience. That’s where Apex Legends: Overtime comes in. This comic book spin-off delves into the Apex: Legends / Titanfall universe for a story that brings all 16 Legends together for a common goal.

Apex Legends: Overtime is a four-issue limited series written by Titanfall veteran Jesse Stern and drawn by Neil Edwards (Assassin’s Creed), with inks by Keith Champagne (Stranger Things), colors by Antonio Fabela (Skyward), and lettering by Nate. Piekos (The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys).

Art by Bengal. (Image Credit: Dark Horse/Respawn Entertainment)

Below you can see the official description of Dark Horse for the series:

“Apex Legends is a squad-based battle royale experience in which players choose one of 16 Legends, each with their own unique abilities and playstyles, and the last team standing wins. In the comic book series, The Legends band together to rescue the city from the Mad Scientists, the brutal assassins, and the sudden and sinister control of The Syndicate, a corrupt cabal trying to ‘fix’ the results of the arena in their favor. Will The Legends maintain their status as celebrity and will they be the heroes Solace needs? “.

Not counting the previously published history book (Apex Legends: Pathfinder’s Quest), this is the first time the game’s story has been extended to other mediums. We’ll have to wait and see if Overtime is the start of a recurring Apex Legends spin-off line on Dark Horse, similar to how the publisher continues to expand into the world of Overwatch (Blizzard).

Apex Legends: Overtime # 1 has also been confirmed to launch in print and digital on June 2, 2021.

Apex Legends isn’t the only battle royale game to get the comic book treatment in 2021. DC and Epic have teamed up for Batman / Fortnite: Zero Point, a comic book crossover that includes new cosmetic items for use in the game.