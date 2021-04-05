Apex Legends season 9 will have a lot of Titanfall among its novelties

Although we haven’t had a new Titanfall since 2016, Apex Legends season 9 is going to feature a ton of Titanfall-related content among all its news, as confirmed by some game developers.

As reported by Dexerto, several Respawn Apex Legends developers appeared at a panel hosted by BrownGirlGamerCode and discussed how Titanfall fans have “some really cool stuff“what to expect.

“In Apex Legends Season 9, you’ll see a ton of Titanfall return, one way or another“promised Apex Legends game director Chad Grenier.”If you are a fan of Titanfall, wait for season 9 because there will be some really cool stuff“.

Apex Senior Screenwriter Ashley Reed discussed how intrinsically linked Apex Legends and Titanfall are, and how this next step is simply a natural evolution.

“What happens in Titanfall is a war and Apex is what happens next, wondering what life is like in this place“, explica Reed. “So we are trying to integrate Titanfall into that, because Titanfall is a very important part of the universe.“.

Titanfall’s weapons and massive Leviathans / Moyais have already been featured in Apex Legends, but it looks like these new features will go much further.

While anything is possible, those players hoping for the Titans of Titanfall to make their appearance in Apex Legends should remember that Respawn previously mentioned that “He prototyped roughly a trillion ways to have Titans in the game and the reality is that they were an incredible imbalance factor.“

Titans or not, there should be some important news for Apex Legends and Titanfall in the future, after learning that Respawn was not working on Titanfall 3 and was focused on the continuous news of the battle royale.