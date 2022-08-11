Apex Legends sets its highest player record on Steam with Season 14

Respawn and Electronic Arts’ free-to-play battle royale is still in good shape despite launching in 2019.

Apex Legends, el shooter battle royale free to play de Respawn y Electronic Arts, has recently premiered its 14th seasoncalled Hunt, which incorporates, among various contents, the arrival of Vantage as a new character (number 22 on the squad), equipped with a sniper.

It has gathered more than half a million usersBut not only does Respawn’s constant updates show that the title is still in top form, but it is something evident if we look at the numbers it has recorded on Steam this week. During yesterday, Apex Legends achieved its highest number of players and Steam.

This is something extremely meritorious because the game was released in 2019 and it was in 2022 that it achieved its best mark on the Valve platform, with a peak of 511,676 concurrent users who have enjoyed the new season of Apex Legends playing on the computer.

If we look at the latest results from Electronic Arts, this performance of Apex Legends doesn’t sound so strange, since almost all of EA’s revenue comes from games as a service and battle royale is one of the main exponents. Plus, we know that Respawn will continue to push the franchise forward and the studio is currently working on a single-player shooter in the Apex universe, so there’s still plenty of rope left for a while.

More about: Apex Legends, Season, Steam, Respawn, EA, Electronic Arts and Concurrent Users.