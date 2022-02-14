Apex Legends turns three years old: the battle royale celebrates it with exclusive skins and special offers

Respawn Entertainment’s shooter added 28 million new players over the past year.

It seems like yesterday that Respawn Entertainment surprised us with a fresh battle royale that generated great expectations for the future. But already three years have passed and the game continues to stay on top of the wave, having managed to add 28 million new players over the last 12 months.

To celebrate this third anniversarythe parents of Titanfall have announced their anniversary collection event, sharing new Platoon skins and Prestige, plus a community rewards log. This will take place from the next February 15 will be available Until March 1sttwo weeks later.

The event will be available from February 15 to March 1The rewards registry will feature 12 community-created cosmetic items, with a total of 24 event-exclusive limited skins. Among the cosmetic items available will be legendary squad skins based on great favorites from the past. Squad skins will be available to purchase and will be inspired by Crypto’s Hypebeast, Caustic’s Black Heartamong others.

The new Prestige skins are Legendary cosmetics with three levels. This implies that we will have three versions of the same Prestige aspect, but once level 1 of these aspects is unlocked, levels 2 and 3 will be within our reach at no additional cost, we will only have to complete some challenges, although we will have to do it within a time limit. In addition to exclusive skins and registry rewards, EA has promised numerous special offers for the event store.

