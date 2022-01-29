Apex Legends welcomes its new season ‘Resistance’ with this launch trailer

In addition to the new legend, we will have a mode for a limited time, and weekly rewards.

The season 12 of Apex Legends is very close, and as usual, after the teaser comes the trailer launch. Called ‘Resistance’, this season will offer many rewards and new features to keep the community busy, including a Battle Pass, a limited-time mode, and of course, the new Legend: Maggie.

Players will get various gifts throughout FebruaryThe trailer continues the story that we began to see in the video from a few days ago, because in addition to showing us more scenes of Maggie, we also witness what has happened with Olympus, the floating map that changed drastically.

A new modality, called ‘Control’, is coming alongside the new season in Apex Legends, but it won’t be in the game for long. “Choose your arsenal well and launch yourself into an experience 9c9 where the teams must dispute the control points with infinite respawns”, reads the description of the game mode on the official site.

Apex Legends is celebrating its third anniversary, and has several exciting rewards waiting for all players who log into the game over the next few weeks. Throughout the month of February, you will be able to obtain completely for free to 3 Legends: Octane, Wattson, and Valkyrie, plus several themed packs and a Legendary Pack.

Season 12 will start next February 8th across all platforms, along with a new ranked season awaiting all competitive players. 2022 starts off strong for Apex Legends, though things in Respawn Entertainment changed drastically recently, as 2 team managers left the studio in early December.

