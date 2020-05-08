Apink And VICTON’s Agency To Launch New Girl Group

Apink and VICTON’s company Play M Leisure will likely be launching a brand new lady group!

On Could 8, Play M Leisure confirmed, “It has been determined that seven-member lady group ‘PlayM GIRLS’ (tentative title) will debut in June.” This will likely be Play M Leisure’s first lady group in 10 years following Apink’s debut and their first idol group in 4 years following Victon’s debut.

The brand new lady group will reveal their official workforce title and member profiles one by one, and they’ll additionally share the method of getting ready for his or her debut with the general public.

The potential members for the lady group have been teased via audition applications and PlayM GIRLS’ official social media accounts.

A consultant of Play M Leisure shared, “The curiosity surrounding PlayM GIRLS earlier than their debut is extraordinary to the purpose the place the group has gone viral amongst idol fandoms early on. Please watch on with curiosity for the debut of the rookie lady group who will act as the brand new faces of Play M following their distinguished seniors.”

