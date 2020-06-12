Apink And VICTON’s New Sister Group Weeekly Shares Details For Debut

Play M Leisure has revealed Weeekly’s plans for his or her debut!

Weeekly is a seven-member lady group together with Lee Soojin, Monday, Jihan, Shin Jiyoon, Park Soeun, Zoa, and Lee Jaehee. The members have been formally launched by way of profile photographs final month, they usually’ve been sharing a lot of content material and increase a world fanbase.

It’s now been introduced that Weeekly will debut on June 30 with their album titled “We Are”!

Their music video shall be shared that day at midnight KST, and the album will come out at 6 p.m. KST.

Get a have a look at what teasers to get enthusiastic about under!

Play M Leisure can be dwelling to artists together with Apink, Huh Gak, VICTON, Lim Jimin, and BANDAGE.

Are you wanting ahead to Weeekly’s debut?