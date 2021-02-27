Apink To Release Special Song For Fans For Upcoming 10th Debut Anniversary

Apink is planning to launch a particular present for followers!

On February 26, Play M Leisure confirmed, “Apink will probably be releasing a fan music for his or her 10th debut anniversary on April 19. Apink can be planning numerous particular occasions to have a good time their significant 10th anniversary with followers.”

This will probably be Apink’s first group launch since their mini album “LOOK” and title monitor “Dumhdurum” in April 2020. Apink additionally launched a particular fan video of their b-side monitor “Second,” written by Chorong for his or her followers, on their ninth anniversary that yr.

